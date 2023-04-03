Oil prices surge 5% on surprise output cut by Opec, allies

“Crude oil is set to rise, thanks to the latest announcement by OPEC+ that it will cut production by around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May till the end of the year. The announcement by OPEC+ is a surprising move, as the market had expected the cartel to maintain output levels. The fresh slash now brings the total production cut by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

