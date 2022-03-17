Oil prices surge over supply crunch fears

“The prospect of large-scale disruptions to Russian oil production is threatening to create a global oil supply shock. We estimate that from April, 3 million barrels per day (mbpd) of Russian oil output could be shut in as sanctions take hold and buyers shun exports. Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec))+ is, for now, sticking to its agreement to increase supply by modest monthly amounts," IEA said in its report.