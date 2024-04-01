Oil prices surge to five-month high on positive economic news from US and China, brent crude at $87.73/bbl
Brent futures climbed by 73 cents (0.8%) to $87.73 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.04 (1.3%) to $84.21 by 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT).
Crude prices saw a modest 1% increase, reaching a five-month peak. This surge was fueled by anticipations of rising oil demand, prompted by upbeat economic updates from both the U.S. and China, on Monday.
