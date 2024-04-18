Oil prices tad up on anticipation of fresh US sanctions on Venezuela
The reimposition of sanctions could also disrupt India's plans to acquire oil from Venezuela in exchange for dividends.
NEW DELHI : Global crude oil prices edged marginally higher on Thursday, rebounding from a 3% drop the previous day, as concerns over demand and escalating tensions between Iran and Israel potentially impacting the oil market continue to trouble investors.
