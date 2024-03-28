Oil prices tick higher amid supply concerns
Earlier this month, OPEC had agreed to extend output cuts of about 2.2 million bpd to the end of June, contributing to the high global oil prices.
Global crude oil prices traded higher on Thursday, fuelled by ongoing supply concerns amid speculation that OPEC and its allies, including Russia, will maintain oil production cuts until a crucial meeting in June.
