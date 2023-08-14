Oil steadies as China data counters OPEC+ cuts; Brent at $86/bbl; check prices2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.78 per cent at ₹6,880 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,802 and ₹6,915 per bbl.
Oil prices retreated from lows on China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar took the momentum out of seven weeks of gains on tightening supply. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that the supply curbs by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) might reduce crude oil stocks in the remaining months of this year, potentially raising prices even more, before economic headwinds cap global demand growth in 2024.
