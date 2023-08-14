Oil steadies as China data counters OPEC+ cuts; Brent at $86/bbl; check prices

Oil prices have been on the rise as a result of tighter supplies brought on by OPEC+, cutting their oil production. Brent crude futures slipped 42 cents to $86.39 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 31 cents lower to $82.88 a barrel. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.78 per cent at ₹6,880 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,802 and ₹6,915 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,934 per barrel.