Oil prices under pressure as China trade data offsets supply cut concerns
Oil prices would have declined further but for continued conflict in West Asia and Saudi Arabia and Russia’s decision to extend voluntary output cuts
New Delhi: Crude oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday as a mixed set of economic data out of the second-largest consumer China offset worries about supply cuts by major producers.
