Oil prices up $1 as Red Sea tensions lead to supply disruptions; Brent touches $80/bbl
The crude benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in the session as major maritime carriers chose to steer clear of the Red Sea route
Oil prices rose almost two per cent on Wednesday, December 20, amid jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following attacks on ships by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the Red Sea.
