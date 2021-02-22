Oil prices up 20% this year. Goldman Sachs forecasts further 20% jump this year

Oil prices up 20% this year. Goldman Sachs forecasts further 20% jump this year1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 09:04 AM IST
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, the bank said in a note
Oil prices will rally sooner and higher than previously thought as the global energy demand recovery outpaces the supply response from the OPEC+ alliance, shale and Iran, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers is likely to remain “highly inelastic" to the rising prices, the bank said in a note. Goldman raised its Brent forecasts by $10 a barrel, to $70 next quarter and $75 in the following three months.
Goldman sees Brent oil at $75 as supply response trails demand1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Ambuja's capacity expansion not enough to check market share loss1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Copper prices jumps past $9,000 for first time in almost 10 years1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
Gold prices today remain near 8-month lows, down ₹10,000 from record highs1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
“This faster re-balancing during what was expected to be the dark days of winter will be followed by a widening deficit this spring as the ramp-up in OPEC+ production lags our above-consensus demand recovery forecast," bank analysts including Damien Courvalin said in the note.
Oil’s rebound to levels last seen before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy has been driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts together with the improving demand outlook. The rally has also been supported by investors using crude to position for a reflationary environment, Goldman said. Brent oil traded above $63 a barrel on Monday and is up around 22% this year.
Supply will keep lagging behind demand for several reasons, the bank said:
- OPEC+ will fall behind the market rebalancing, especially as the pace of global drawdowns of stockpiles has accelerated
- There are no signs of more activity from most non-OPEC+ producers outside of North America, creating a risk supply will fall 900,000 barrels a day short of the bank’s estimates in the coming year
- The U.S. earnings season confirms that big explorers and producers, the key drivers of U.S. shale output, remain focused on returning cash to shareholders
- Indications from the U.S. government suggest Iranian output likely won’t increase in the short term
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.