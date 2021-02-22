Oil prices up 20% this year. Goldman Sachs forecasts further 20% jump this year

Oil prices up 20% this year. Goldman Sachs forecasts further 20% jump this year1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, the bank said in a note
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, the bank said in a note
Oil prices will rally sooner and higher than previously thought as the global energy demand recovery outpaces the supply response from the OPEC+ alliance, shale and Iran, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Oil prices will rally sooner and higher than previously thought as the global energy demand recovery outpaces the supply response from the OPEC+ alliance, shale and Iran, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers is likely to remain “highly inelastic" to the rising prices, the bank said in a note. Goldman raised its Brent forecasts by $10 a barrel, to $70 next quarter and $75 in the following three months.
Consumption will get back to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers is likely to remain “highly inelastic" to the rising prices, the bank said in a note. Goldman raised its Brent forecasts by $10 a barrel, to $70 next quarter and $75 in the following three months.
“This faster re-balancing during what was expected to be the dark days of winter will be followed by a widening deficit this spring as the ramp-up in OPEC+ production lags our above-consensus demand recovery forecast," bank analysts including Damien Courvalin said in the note.
Oil’s rebound to levels last seen before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy has been driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts together with the improving demand outlook. The rally has also been supported by investors using crude to position for a reflationary environment, Goldman said. Brent oil traded above $63 a barrel on Monday and is up around 22% this year.
Supply will keep lagging behind demand for several reasons, the bank said:
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.