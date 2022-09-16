Oil prices up nearly 1% on bargain buying1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 01:29 PM IST
Concerns over a steep rate hike by the US Federal Reserve continue and negative sentiments are likely to weigh on oil prices in the coming week.
New Delhi: International crude oil prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as traders took to bargain buying after the slump in the previous session.