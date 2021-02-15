Oil rallies as Texas’ wintry weather seen curbing shale supplies

The Arctic blast gripping the central U.S. may threaten exports from one of the world’s top producers amid rapidly-normalizing global stockpiles that point to the success OPEC+ has had in draining a surplus left in the wake of the pandemic. American oil demand may also be finally catching up with Asia, where fuel consumption was the first to rebound, with refiners processing the most crude since March in anticipation of a vaccine-driven boost in gasoline use this summer.