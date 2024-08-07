Oil rebounds 3% from multi-month lows on MidEast tensions, US crude stock draw; Brent nears $79/bbl

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Oil prices rose 3% on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-month lows, after data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, even as worries about weak crude demand in China persisted.

Brent crude futures were up $2.13, or 2.8%, to $78.61 a barrel at 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.36, or 3.22%, to $75.56.

U.S. crude stocks fell for a sixth week in a row, dropping by 3.7 million barrels to 429.3 million barrels last week, government data showed, more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000-barrel draw.

"The story here really is that demand is stronger than people thought and overall supplies are tighter," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "Crude supply is below average for this time of year," he noted.

Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday had shown an unexpected build in crude and gasoline inventories.

On Monday, Brent slumped to its lowest since early January and WTI touched its lowest since February, as a global stock market rout deepened on concerns of a potential recession in the U.S. after weak jobs data.

Both oil benchmarks broke a three-session declining streak on Tuesday.

"The recovery we have gotten from the large downturn on Monday shows it was a very short-lived temper tantrum and not a market crash," said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics.

Tensions in the Middle East continued to stoke supply concerns on Wednesday, supporting prices.

The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, with concern rising that the conflict in Gaza is turning into a wider Middle East war.

U.S. officials have been in constant contact with allies and partners in the region and there is a "clear consensus" that no one should escalate the situation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Any escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could see a greater risk of disruptions to supplies from the region," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Supporting the bearish demand view, Chinese trade data showed that July daily crude oil imports fell to the lowest level since September 2022. China is the world's largest crude importer.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:42 PM IST
