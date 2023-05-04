Oil rebounds after 3-day slump, recovers US Fed rate hike impact; what lies ahead3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Oil prices have plunged over 8 per cent this week on concerns of the US economy and signs of weak manufacturing growth in leading oil importer China, while also sliding further after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on May 3.
Oil prices edged higher on May 4 but were unable to much of this week's more than 8 per cent decline as demand concerns in major consuming countries continued to weigh.
