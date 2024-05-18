Oil prices settled nearly one per cent higher in the previous session, with global benchmark Brent crude recording its first weekly gain in three weeks, after bullish macroeconomic data indicators from the world's top two oil consumers - China and the US - bolstered hopes for higher demand.

Brent settled 71 cents higher, or 0.9 per cent, at $83.98 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 83 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $80.06. For the week, Brent gained about one per cent, while WTI rose two per cent.

What's driving crude oil prices?

China's industrial output rose 6.7% year-on-year in April as a recovery in its manufacturing sector gathered pace, pointing to possibly stronger demand to come. China also announced major steps to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector.

The Chinese figures showed potential for demand construction and supported oil prices, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. However, government data showing a drop in China's annual refined output may have offset that support.

Declines in oil and refined product inventories at global trading hubs have also created optimism about demand, reversing a trend of rising stockpiles that had weighed heavily on crude oil prices in previous weeks. [EIA/S] [ARA/]

The U.S. oil rig count rose by one this week to 497, the first increase in four weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes said.

Recent U.S. economic indicators have fed into the optimism over global demand for oil. U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in April, data showed on Wednesday, boosting expectations of lower interest rates.

"Consumer prices were not as bad as expected," said Tim Snyder, economist at Matador Economics. "It gave the U.S. a little bit of a boost."

Lower U.S. interest rates could help soften the dollar, which would make greenback-denominated oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, a fire started at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery overnight after a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks. The extent of the damage was unclear.

On the supply side, investors were mostly looking for direction from the upcoming OPEC meeting on June 1.

"With the price of Brent crude hovering below $90, a level quietly being targeted by Saudi Arabia and others, the upcoming OPEC meeting is likely to result in a rollover of current production cuts," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author