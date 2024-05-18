Oil records weekly gain after bullish US, China macro data raises demand; Brent nears $84/bbl, WTI up 2% in 5 days
For the week, Brent gained about one per cent while the US WTI benchamrk rose two per cent after US inflation data and China industrial activity raised demand projections.
Oil prices settled nearly one per cent higher in the previous session, with global benchmark Brent crude recording its first weekly gain in three weeks, after bullish macroeconomic data indicators from the world's top two oil consumers - China and the US - bolstered hopes for higher demand.
