Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil recovers 1% from 14-month low on US crude draw, delay on OPEC+ supply hike; Brent at $73/bbl

Oil recovers 1% from 14-month low on US crude draw, delay on OPEC+ supply hike; Brent at $73/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Oil recovers 1% from 14-month low on US crude draw, delay on OPEC+ supply hike; Brent at $73/bbl

Brent futures rose 89 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $73.59 a barrel. Source: Ding Jianzhou/Imaginechina via Bloomberg News

Oil prices edged up about 1% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected withdrawal from U.S. inventories and a delay to output increases by OPEC+ producers after futures fell to multi-month lows in the prior session on Chinese demand concerns.

Brent futures rose 89 cents, or 1.2%, to $73.59 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 94 cents, or 1.4%, to $70.14.

On Wednesday, Brent settled at its lowest since June 2023 and WTI closed at its lowest since December 2023.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said energy firms pulled 6.9 million barrels of crude out of storage during the week ended Aug. 30. ,

That was much bigger than the 1 million barrel draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, but was in line with the 7.4 million barrel draw reported by the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
