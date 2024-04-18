Oil recovers from 3-week low after US imposes sanctions on Venezuela, Iran; Brent at $87/bbl
Oil prices recovered after Venezuela lost a major US license that allowed it to export oil to markets around the world, which would hit the volume and quality of its fuel sales.
Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday, April 18, as investors weighed US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, and robust US jobs data against the wider backdrop of demand concerns and easing Middle East tensions that had pushed prices three per cent lower on Wednesday. Venezuela lost a major US license that allowed it to export oil to markets around the world, which would hit the volume and quality of its crude and fuel sales, according to Reuters.
