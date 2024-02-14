Oil remains range-bound as rate cut hopes fade away: Here's how US Fed policy decision affects prices
US Fed policymakers are now expected to wait longer before cutting interest rates. This could dampen economic growth and oil demand, and boosted the dollar to three-month peaks.
After gaining around six per cent last week due to the Middle East conflict, oil prices have largely remained range-bound this week as rate cut hopes from the US Federal Reserve have faded away. The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on January 31, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fourth straight meeting, in line with Street estimates.
