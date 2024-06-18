Oil remains steady despite demand uncertainty; brent crude at $84.23/bbl
Benchmark Brent crude futures were unchanged at $84.23 per barrel at 1231 GMT, following an increase in the previous session. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, which also saw gains on Monday, rose by 3 cents to $80.36 a barrel.
Oil prices remained steady on Tuesday as traders awaited signs of increased summer demand that could support prices, despite concerns about ample supply potentially limiting gains.
