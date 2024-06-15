Oil reports best weekly gains since April on robust demand outlook for 2024; Brent up 4% at $82/bbl
Brent crude futures last settled down 13 cents at $82.62 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures were down 17 cents at $78.54.
Oil futures prices settled slightly lower on Friday after a survey showed deteriorating U.S. consumer sentiment, but prices rose 4% for the week as investors weighed forecasts for solid demand for crude oil and fuel in 2024.
