Oil reports biggest weekly gain in 2 months on Red Sea attacks, Angola output forecast; Brent settles at $79/bbl
Brent futures fell 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at $79.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at $73.56
Crude oil posted the biggest weekly gain since October as attacks in the Red Sea forced hundreds of ships to take safer but longer routes, delaying the delivery of oil cargoes. Oil prices also eased expectations Angola could increase oil output after leaving the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, but rose for the week on positive US economic news and worries Houthi ship attacks would boost supply costs.
