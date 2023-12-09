Oil reports longest weekly losing streak since 2018; Brent posts first gain in 6 sessions, settles 2% higher at $75/bbl
Even though oil reported its longest weekly losing streak since 2018, Brent and US WTI posted their first gain in six sessions on Friday, which analysts said could be a sign that the market has found a floor for now after falling for six straight sessions.
Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent in the previous session after US data supported expectations of a demand growth, however, both crude benchmarks fell for a seventh straight week, posting their longest streak of weekly declines in half a decade, on lingering oversupply concerns.
