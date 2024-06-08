Oil reports third straight weekly loss on OPEC+ verdict, delayed US Fed cuts; Brent dips 2.5% to $79: Buy or sell?
Brent crude futures settled 25 cents lower at $79.62 a barrel. Crude fell for a third straight week on demand concerns, with Brent down 2.5 per cent and WTI off 1.9 per cent.
Crude oil prices extended losses in the previous session, reporting a third straight weekly loss as investors weighed the reassurances by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) against the latest US jobs data which lowered expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.
