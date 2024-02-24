Oil reports weekly decline on fading US Fed rate cut hopes; Brent settled 3% lower at $81/bbl
For the week, Brent declined about two per cent and WTI fell more than three per cent. However, indications of healthy fuel demand and supply concerns could revive prices in the coming days.
Oil prices fell nearly three per cent lower in the previous session and posted a weekly decline after a US central bank policymaker indicated interest rate cuts could be delayed by at least two more months. Federal Reserve policymakers should delay US interest rate cuts by at least another couple of months, said Fed Governor Christopher Waller, which could slow economic growth and curb oil demand.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started