Oil reports weekly gain as Middle-East conflict offsets IEA's sluggish demand forecast; Brent settles at $83/bbl
Brent crude futures settled up 61 cents, or 0.74 per cent at $83.47 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled $1.16, or 1.49 per cent, higher at $79.19 with the nearby March contract expiring on Tuesday.
Oil prices settled higher in the previous session as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East more than offset a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) for slowing demand. The growing risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East supported crude prices.
