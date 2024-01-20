Oil scores weekly gain as Middle East crisis offsets China demand concerns; Brent settles lower at $78/bbl
Oil prices settled slightly lower in the previous session but recorded a weekly gain as Middle East tensions and disruptions to oil output offset concerns about the Chinese and global economies. In China, slower-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter raised doubts about forecasts that demand there will drive global oil growth in 2024.
