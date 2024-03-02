Oil reports weekly gain as traders await OPEC+ quarterly supply decision; Brent settles 2% higher at $83/bbl
For the week, Brent benchmark added around 2.4 per cent following the switch in contract months, while WTI gained more than 4.5 per cent.
Oil prices rose two per cent in the previous session and posted weekly gains as traders awaited the supply agreements decision for the second quarter by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies (OPEC+) while also weighing fresh US, European and Chinese economic data.
