Oil reports weekly loss on easing geopolitical risk premium, interest rate pause; Brent at $84/bbl
The US Fed held interest rates steady this week, while the Bank of England kept rates at a 15-year peak, supporting oil prices as some risk appetite returned to markets.
Oil prices settled more than 2 per cent lower on Friday as supply concerns driven by Middle East tensions eased, while jobs data raised expectations the US Federal Reserve could be done hiking interest rates in the biggest oil consuming economy.
