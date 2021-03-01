Oil resumes climb as traders look ahead to pivotal OPEC+ meeting

OPEC+ continues to idle just over 7 million barrels of daily output -- about 7% of global supply -- and will this week decide whether to revive a 500,000-barrel tranche in April. The Saudis will also confirm whether an extra 1 million barrels they’ve recently taken offline will return as scheduled. If the output hikes fall short of requirements, however, it could trigger a further surge, and the 23-nation group would be forced to deal with its consequences.