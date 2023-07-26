Oil retreats from 3-month high peak ahead of US Fed outcome, lower US crude stock3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.51 per cent at ₹6,496 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,456 and ₹6,539 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices retreated from their three-month high peak and edged lower on July 26, after US crude inventories declined less than expected in the week and investors took to cautious trading ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome. Oil prices have rallied for four weeks, buoyed by signs of tighter supplies, largely linked to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as Chinese authorities' pledges to shore up the world's second-biggest economy.
