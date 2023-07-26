Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $83.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.32, down 31 cents. Both fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, after hitting three-month highs on Tuesday. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.51 per cent at ₹6,496 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,456 and ₹6,539 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,529 per barrel.