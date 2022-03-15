Oil retreats on Ukraine-Russia talks, Chinalockdown resurgence

Meanwhile, risks to global demand have emerged with a resurgence of lockdown measures in China amid a surge of Covid-19 infections. The world’s largest importer of oil placed 17.5 million people in Shenzhen under a lockdown and forbade people in Jilin province to travel, the first time the country has sealed off an entire region since April 2020. Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine in part due to fears that the loss of Russian flows may stretch an already tight market. Surging energy costs have added to inflationary pressures on the global economy, forcing banks to contemplate a phase of monetary tightening. This week, the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, potentially strengthening the dollar and adding pressure to oil prices.