Oil reverses gains as investors turn cautious ahead of OPEC+ meeting; Brent at $81/bbl
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, was last trading lower by 1.12 per cent at ₹6,470 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,420 and ₹6,500 per bbl so far
Oil prices declined on Tuesday, November 21, reversing steep gains made in the past two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of the oil output policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) this Sunday when the producer group may discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global growth.
