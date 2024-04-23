Oil rises $1 as US dollar slips to one-week low, investors shift focus to global economy; Brent at $88/bbl
Brent crude and US WTI had had dropped by more than a dollar early in the session on easing tensions between Israel and Iran, along with nagging concerns on demand from top oil importer China.
Oil prices rose a dollar a barrel on Tuesday, April 23, as the US dollar index fell to its lowest in over a week and as oil investors shifted focus away from the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East to the state of global economies. The US dollar index weakened after latest S&P Global data showed US business activity cooled in April to a four-month low on a weaker demand.
