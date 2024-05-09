Oil rises 1% to hit 1-week high on rising demand optimism in China, US; Brent nears $84/bbl
Brent futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.98 a barrel by 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.45.
Oil prices rose about 1% to a one-week high on Thursday after data from China and the U.S. signalled that demand in the world's two biggest crude-consuming nations could climb higher.
