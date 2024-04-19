Oil rises 16% YTD on Middle-East crisis: How will the fresh spike impact India and world markets—Explained
Economists say that even amid high international crude oil prices, India should be able to keep its import bills for crude oil under check in the near-term, due to the decent supply from the Russian crude oil imports.
Oil prices are up around 16 per cent so far this year near the $90 per barrel-mark, with supply worries high given escalating Middle East tensions between Iran and Israel and back-to-back attacks on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia. The rise in prices comes after crude oil had cooled down as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies kept the supply policy unchanged till the second half of 2024.
