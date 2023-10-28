Oil prices climbed about 3 per cent to a one-week high in the previous session on worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict that could disrupt global crude supplies. Early in the session, oil prices soared by more than $2 a barrel after the US military struck Iranian targets in Syria. Prices briefly turned negative on mediation talks between the militant Hamas group and Israel led by Qatar in coordination with the US.

Brent futures rose $2.55, or 2.9 per cent, to settle at $90.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.33, or 2.8 per cent, to settle at $85.54. Brent's premium over WTI rose to its highest since March, making it more attractive for the energy firms to send ships to the US to pick up crude for export, according to reports.

For the week, Brent was down about 2 per cent and WTI down about 4 per cent, according to news agency Reuters. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, settled 2.99 per cent higher at ₹7,153 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,932 and ₹7,154 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,945 per barrel.

What's driving crude oil prices?

-Israeli air and ground forces were stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged enclave. Several countries, including many Arab states, have urged Israel to delay a planned ground invasion that would multiply civilian casualties and might ignite a wider conflict.

-Middle East developments have so far not directly affected the global oil supplies, but many fear disruptions of exports from major crude producer and Hamas backer Iran and others.

-Goldman Sachs analysts retained their first-quarter 2024 Brent crude price forecast at $95 a barrel but added that lower Iranian exports could cause baseline prices to rise by 5 per cent.

-US consumer spending surged in September but was seen cooling off in early 2024. Some economists believe the US Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates to fight inflation, which can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

