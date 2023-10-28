Oil rises 3% to 1-week high as Israel-Hamas war raises supply concerns; Brent settles at $90/bbl
Brent futures rose $2.55, or 2.9 per cent, to settle at $90.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.33, or 2.8 per cent, to settle at $85.54
Oil prices climbed about 3 per cent to a one-week high in the previous session on worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict that could disrupt global crude supplies. Early in the session, oil prices soared by more than $2 a barrel after the US military struck Iranian targets in Syria. Prices briefly turned negative on mediation talks between the militant Hamas group and Israel led by Qatar in coordination with the US.
