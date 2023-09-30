Oil rises 30% in 3 months on Saudi Arabia, Russia output cuts; Brent stares at $100-mark
Crude prices going above $100 per barrel mark brings inflationary pressures on global economy and will compel central banks to raise interest rates all over again.
Oil prices settled 1 per cent lower in the previous session due to macroeconomic concerns and profit taking, but rose about 30 per cent in three months as the production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia have squeezed global crude supply.
