Oil prices fell slightly on Friday as investors weighed weak U.S. fuel demand, but key inflation data for May boosted the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to cut interest rates this year.

Brent crude futures for August settlement , which expire on Friday, were up 8 cents at $86.47 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). The more liquid September contract was down 0.14% at $85.14.