Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil rises 6% in June over MidEast risk premium, US Fed rate cut hopes; Brent up 1% to $86/bbl

Oil rises 6% in June over MidEast risk premium, US Fed rate cut hopes; Brent up 1% to $86/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Oil rises 6% in June over MidEast risk premium, US Fed rate cut hopes; Brent up 1% to $86/bbl

In January, India's total oil import bill increased slightly by over 4% sequentially to $12.04 billion, with a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.1%. (Image: Pixabay)

Oil prices fell slightly on Friday as investors weighed weak U.S. fuel demand, but key inflation data for May boosted the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to cut interest rates this year.

Brent crude futures for August settlement , which expire on Friday, were up 8 cents at $86.47 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT). The more liquid September contract was down 0.14% at $85.14.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.13%, to $81.63.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
