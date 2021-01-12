Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil rises above $56 as tighter supply offsets virus concern
File Photo: Oil also gained on the expectation of a further drop in US crude stockpiles

Oil rises above $56 as tighter supply offsets virus concern

1 min read . 03:43 PM IST Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia has said it will cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up
  • Brent crude had climbed 58 cents, or 1%, to $56.24 a barrel, while US WTI gained 42 cents, or 0.8%, to $52.67

Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Tuesday and stayed close to an 11-month high, as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.

Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Tuesday and stayed close to an 11-month high, as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.

Saudi Arabia has said it will cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US oil supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Saudi Arabia has said it will cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US oil supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Brent crude had climbed 58 cents, or 1%, to $56.24 a barrel by 0920 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 42 cents, or 0.8%, to $52.67.

"I think the market will be rapid to conclude that yesterday's modest pullback in price, provided the virus spread in China remains contained, was but a blip on the radar screen," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a report.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.

Oil also gained on the expectation of a further drop in US crude stockpiles. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect crude inventories to fall by 2.7 million barrels for a fifth straight week of declines.

The first of this week's two supply reports, from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT.

Concerns about demand due to rising coronavirus cases worldwide limited gains.

Chinese authorities introduced new curbs in areas surrounding Beijing on Tuesday, putting 4.9 million residents under lockdown. Japan is to widen a state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus case surge.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.