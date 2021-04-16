2 min read.Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 03:59 PM ISTReuters
New US sanctions imposed on Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, over alleged election interference and hacking could also support prices
Oil rose above $67 a barrel on Friday, gaining for a fifth session, as a stronger demand outlook and signs of economic recovery in China and the United States offset rising COVID-19 infections in some other major economies.
China's first-quarter gross domestic product jumped 18.3% year on year, official data showed on Friday. On Thursday figures showed a rise in U.S. retail sales and a drop in unemployment claims.
Demand hopes offset concern about rising coronavirus cases in other big economies. India's infection rate hit a record high while Germany's chancellor on Friday said a third wave of the virus has the country in its grip.
Oil has recovered from pandemic-induced lows last year, helped by record cuts to oil output by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
Some of the OPEC+ cuts will be eased from May, with the group meeting on April 28 to consider further tweaks to the supply pact.
