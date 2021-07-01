Oil rises above $75 with OPEC+ gathering to discuss output hikes

Oil surged more than 50% in the year through June, its best half since 2009, as vaccine rollouts helped to restore mobility in major energy markets such as the U.S., China and Europe. The risk of a quick return of Iranian crude also appears to be receding as negotiations with world powers over the country’s nuclear program face renewed delays. Citigroup Inc. said in a note that it expected the market to remain in “deep deficit" through this quarter even after accounting for increased output from OPEC+.

