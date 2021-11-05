Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output

Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output

Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%, to $80.90 a barrel by 0912 GMT after touching $81.79. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 60 cents, or 0.76%, to $79.41 after rising as high as $80.17
2 min read . 04:21 PM IST Ron Bousso, Reuters

The OPEC+ group of major producers agreed to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd from Dec, ignoring calls from US President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

LONDON : Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a US call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

LONDON : Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a US call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%, to $80.90 a barrel by 0912 GMT after touching $81.79. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 60 cents, or 0.76%, to $79.41 after rising as high as $80.17.

Brent crude rose 36 cents, or 0.45%, to $80.90 a barrel by 0912 GMT after touching $81.79. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 60 cents, or 0.76%, to $79.41 after rising as high as $80.17.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The OPEC+ group of major producers agreed to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from December, ignoring calls from US President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices.

Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for speedier increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, citing economic headwinds.

The group has been restricting supply after the COVID-19 pandemic led to an evaporation of demand.

But with U.S. retail gasoline prices not far off $4 a gallon, considered a pressure point for American drivers, the onus is on the White House after Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producers with spare capacity to boost output.

The White House said Washington would consider a full range of tools at its disposal to guarantee access to affordable energy after the OPEC+ meeting.

The focus will now shift to whether the United States and other countries opt to release oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Airtel posts stellar Q2 results; all eyes on tariff hik ...

SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus ...

How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

"While such a decision would result in price setbacks, the SPR can only fill the gap during temporary production disruptions and not fix structural issues of underinvestment and rising demand," Staunovo said. The bank expects Brent crude to continue climbing to $90 a barrel over the coming months.

Oil prices recently touched seven-year highs but fell this week after an increase in U.S. inventories and signs that high prices could encourage higher production elsewhere.

Brent is on track for a weekly decline of nearly 4%, the second straight week the contract has fallen. U.S. oil is heading for a decline this week of nearly 5%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!