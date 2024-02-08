Oil rises for fourth straight session on Gaza ceasefire rejection, US fuel stock data; Brent up 2% to hit $81/bbl
Diplomatic efforts continue, with a Hamas delegation arriving in Cairo on Thursday for ceasefire talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar.
Oil prices gained over two per cent on Thursday, February 8, as investors considered the impact of Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas and unexpected drops in US fuel stocks. Diplomatic efforts continue, with a Hamas delegation arriving in Cairo on Thursday for ceasefire talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started