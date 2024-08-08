Oil rises for third straight session from record lows on MidEast tensions, positive US job data; Brent at $79/bbl

  • Brent crude futures rose 57 cents or 0.73% to $78.90 a barrel

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Aug 2024, 10:43 PM IST
International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters
International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday as U.S. job data eased demand concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East helped prices bounce back for a third straight session, after hitting an eight-month low on Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 57 cents or 0.73% to $78.90 a barrel by 11:31 a.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 87 cents, or 1.16%, to $76.10.

Prices were buoyed on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting fears the labour market is unravelling were overblown.

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:43 PM IST
