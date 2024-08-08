Oil rises for third straight session from record lows on MidEast tensions, positive US job data; Brent at $79/bbl

Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday as U.S. job data eased demand concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East helped prices bounce back for a third straight session, after hitting an eight-month low on Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 57 cents or 0.73% to $78.90 a barrel by 11:31 a.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 87 cents, or 1.16%, to $76.10.