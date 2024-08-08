Hello User
Oil rises for third straight session from record lows on MidEast tensions, positive US job data; Brent at $79/bbl
BREAKING NEWS

Oil rises for third straight session from record lows on MidEast tensions, positive US job data; Brent at $79/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Brent crude futures rose 57 cents or 0.73% to $78.90 a barrel

International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday as U.S. job data eased demand concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East helped prices bounce back for a third straight session, after hitting an eight-month low on Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 57 cents or 0.73% to $78.90 a barrel by 11:31 a.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 87 cents, or 1.16%, to $76.10.

Prices were buoyed on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting fears the labour market is unravelling were overblown.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
