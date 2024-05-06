Oil rises on Saudi Arabia's decision to hike prices, brent crude at $83.39/bbl
Brent crude futures rose by 43 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $83.39 per barrel at 1300 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $78.62 per barrel, up by 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent.
Oil futures saw an increase on Monday following Saudi Arabia's decision to raise June crude prices for most regions. Additionally, concerns grew over the possibility of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, leading to renewed fears of potential escalation in the oil-rich region due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
