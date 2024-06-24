Oil rises on stronger dollar and robust fuel demand; brent crude at $85.77/bbl
Brent futures for August delivery increased by 53 cents to reach $85.77 per barrel, marking a 0.6% gain, as of 11:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT). Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures climbed 65 cents to $81.38 per barrel, reflecting a gain of 0.8%.
Oil prices rose slightly as expectations of robust summer fuel demand and escalating geopolitical tensions offset the impact of a stronger dollar, on Monday.
